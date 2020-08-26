...Because You Locked Down Entire Country': Supreme Court Rebukes Centre

Supreme Court said that the central government cannot hide behind the RBI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the government's stand on waiving the interest on loan repayments during the moratorium period. The top court said the central government cannot hide behind the Reserve Bank of India and should not look at business interest alone, and directed the Centre to make its stand clear by September 1. The central bank had allowed banks and financial institutions to offer a moratorium on loan repayments until August 31 to individuals and corporates, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several bankers have highlighted the stress this has caused on their balance sheets.

The top court was hearing petitions seeking a waiver of interest on loan repayments during the moratorium period.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, "This happened because you locked down the entire country. You have to tell us your stand on two things: disaster management act and if the interest on interest will be accounted for.

When the top court asked about the government's stand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "There cannot be a solution which is one-size fits all."

Justice MR Shah said, "Mr Mehta, this is not the time to think about business only."

The petitioners wanted cancellation of some portion of the RBI's notification issued on March 27 cancelled to the extent that it charges interest on loan during the moratorium period. They said this interest creates hardship, hindrances and objection in right to life guaranteed under the constitution.

The RBI had earlier informed the court that there cannot be a waiver of interest during the moratorium period on term loans, suggesting that such a move will put the financial health and stability of banks at risk.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on September 1.