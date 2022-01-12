Supreme Court Directs Supertech To Return Money To Homebuyers By Jan 17 Or Face Jail

Supreme Court has asked Supertech to return money to home buyers or face jail in Twin Tower project

Supreme Court on Wednesday directed real estate firm Supertech to return money to homebuyers by January 17 for flats facing demolition in its Emerald Court twin tower project or face jail.

The top court taking a critical view of the matter, slammed Supertech directors over non-payment to homebuyers for the flats which are being demolished under the twin tower project.

"We will send your directors to jail now! They are playing truant with the Supreme Court," Justice D Y Chandrachud said while hearing the matter.

"Interest cannot be charged on Return of Investment! You are looking for all sorts of reasons to not comply with the order of the court," he told the builder's lawyers.

Justice Chandrachud directed Supertech to ensure that the payments are made by Monday (January 17) or else face consequences.