Sugar Exports Rose 291% Between 2013-14 And 2021-22: Government

Sugar exports have grown 65 per cent in 2021-22 over previous fiscal

Government has said that the country's sugar exports grew 291 per cent to $4,600 million in 2021-22 from $1,177 million in 2013-14 and is being exported to 121 countries.

Meanwhile sugar exports rose 65 per cent in 2021-22 over the corresponding year and the growth has been achieved despite challenges posed by Coronavirus pandemic like high freight rates and container shortages.

India had exported sugar worth of $1,965 million in 2019-20, which rose to $2,790 million in 2020-21 and $4,600 million in 2021-22.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about growth in export of sugar.

भारत की चीनी, घोल रही है विश्व में मिठास!



India's Sugar Exports witness an astounding growth of 291%.



Modi Government's policies are helping farmers increase their income by tapping global markets.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka comprise of around 80 per cent of the country's total sugar production.

India is the world's second largest sugar producer after Brazil in the world.

In 2021-22 between April-February, sugar worth $769 million was exported to Indonesia by India, followed by Bangladesh (worth $561 million) and UAE ($270 million).

During this period, India also exported sugar to countries like the United States of America, Singapore Oman, Turkey, Iran, and Malaysia among many other countries, official sources said.