Structural Factors Responsible For Decline In Solar Power Tariff

In the current financial year 2020-21, solar power tariffs declined to Rs 2.36/kWh between June-July 2020 and Rs 2.0/kWh in November 2020. In the latest bidding, while the winning bids were at Rs 2/kWh, it was noted that the highest bid was at Rs 2.43/kWh, which is lower than the earlier tariffs. According to a recent research report released by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the decline in solar tariffs is being driven by a lower capital cost/MW of around Rs 40million/MW due to advancement in panel designs enabling a higher capacity utilisation factor, reduction in panel costs globally, and lower financing costs.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.