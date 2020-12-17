Structural Factors Responsible For Decline In Solar Power Tariff

In the current financial year 2020-21, solar power tariffs declined to Rs 2.36/kWh between June-July 2020 and Rs 2.0/kWh in November 2020. In the latest bidding, while the winning bids were at Rs 2/kWh, it was noted that the highest bid was at Rs 2.43/kWh, which is lower than the earlier tariffs. According to a recent research report released by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), the decline in solar tariffs is being driven by a lower capital cost/MW of around Rs 40million/MW due to advancement in panel designs enabling a higher capacity utilisation factor, reduction in panel costs globally, and lower financing costs.