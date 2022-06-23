Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, TCS, Bajaj Auto, GAIL

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Thursday, taking cues from their Asian peers. Asian shares tumbled amid worries about aggressive rate hikes by the central banks and risks of a global recession.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, edged 11.20 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,412.20.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had plunged 710 points or 1.35 per cent to close at 51,823 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 226 points or 1.44 per cent down to settle at 15,413.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator said it would raise Rs 436.21 crore equity investment from its UK-based promoter firm Vodafone Group. Vodafone Idea is jointly promoted by UK-based Vodafone Group and India's Aditya Birla Group.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): India's largest software firm has bagged a deal to drive business process transformation at Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed sum. The domestic housing financier will be deploying the Tata group company's lending and securitisation platform for market expansion, according to a statement.

Bajaj Auto: The automaker informed exchanges that its board of directors would meet on June 27 to deliberate on the proposal for buyback of shares.

GAIL: GAIL (India) Ltd, the country's largest gas transportation and marketing firm, said it plans to enter into distributed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production to take the fuel to users.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said it has received Rs 308 crore towards part payment of an arbitration award from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Further, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Sun TV are three stocks in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.