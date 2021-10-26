Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, Airtel

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in green on Tuesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks inched higher, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China's property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a rise for the markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,217.50 points or 0.35 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty had advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 18,125.40.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Tech Mahindra: IT firm TechM has reported a 25.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to to Rs 1,338.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This is against a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter.

HDFC Bank: Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved private lender HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC and European insurer ERGO International AG.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motor shareholders have approved a proposal to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as the company's managing director for a period of five years with effect from May 1 this year. The members also cleared the proposal to increase Lal's remuneration.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has informed the Centre that it will opt for the four-year moratorium on payment of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) and spectrum dues. The option of dues moratorium was offered to telecom companies as part of a recently-announced relief package for the telecom sector. Airtel told the government that it will take the four-year moratorium "with the option of prepaying as per NIA (notice inviting application) norms".

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp has run into rough weather with bidders struggling to find partners and spread their financial risks, news agency Bloomberg reported citing sources. The three suitors -- the Vedanta group, Apollo Global Management and I Squared Capital -- are talking to global energy giants and sovereign and pension funds, but haven't been able to finalise partners, the report added.