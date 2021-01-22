Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Vedanta, HDFC Life, South Indian Bank

The domestic equity benchmarks are set to open lower on Friday as indicated by the Singapore Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Singapore Nifty or SGX Nifty futures contract fell 0.38 per cent or 56 points to 14,588. In yesterday's session, Sensex crossed over 50,000-mark for the first time however it closed below that level owing to profit booking at record highs.

Here are stocks to watch in Friday's session

Reliance Industries

The country's most valuable company will report its December quarter earnings later in the day. In December quarter Reliance Industries shares have declined 11.35 per cent during the October-December quarter.

Vedanta

The company's mined metal content rose 4 per cent to 244,000 tonnes in third quarter of current financial year from 235,000 tonnes in the same quarter last year. "Mined metal production for Q3 FY21 was 244,000 tonnes, up 4% as compared to Q3 FY20 on account of higher ore production partially offset by slightly lower overall metal grades. In comparison to Q2 FY21, it increased by 2 per cent, driven by higher ore production," the company said in an exchange filing.

South Indian Bank

The Kerala-based lender post market hours on Thursday reported net loss of Rs 91.62 crore against profit of Rs 90.54 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Gross non-performing assets rose to 4.90 per cent from 4.87 per cent.

HDFC Life

The company will declare its December quarter earnings later in the day.