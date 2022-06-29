Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, SBI, Future Group

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down opening for the domestic markets.

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade lower on Wednesday, taking cues from their global peers. Asian stocks declined in early trade today, tracking a weak Wall Street session overnight as the U.S. consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over recession.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, fell 151.50 points or 0.96 per cent to 15,702.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had edged 16 points or 0.03 per cent higher to close at 53,177 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 18 points or 0.11 per cent up to settle at 15,850.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries (RIL): Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has resigned as Director from the RIL's telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm. His eldest son Akash Ambani will take over as Chairman of Jio's board, in what could be seen as the billionaire's succession plan. Mukesh Ambani would continue to serve as Chairman and Managing Director of RIL and as Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd. Jio Platforms is the parent firm of all Jio digital services brands, including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

SBI: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank acquired a 9.54 per cent stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (Perfios AA). The three banks acquired 8,05,520 equity shares each by paying Rs 4.03 crore respectively.

Tata Motors: The carmaker said it would increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said the company, after completing acquisition, would boost the operation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd to rated capacity of 1.1 million tonne per annum within the next one year.

Future Group: The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has rejected the Future Group's plea to terminate the arbitration proceedings initiated by e-commerce major amazon against the Future Retail's deal with Reliance Industries.

Further, Delta Corp and Sun TV are two stocks in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.