Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Nazara Tech, Coal India, Wipro

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to stage a huge gap-down opening on Monday amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Oil prices soared and global shares sank as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian products and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets. Commodities of all stripes were on the rise as the Russian-Ukraine conflict showed no sign of cooling. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures cracked 468.40 points or 2.88 per cent to 15,798.20.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had dived 769 points or 1.40 per cent to close at 54,334 on Friday; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 253 points or 1.53 per cent lower to settle at 16,245.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL has announced the opening of India's largest convention centre at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

PNB Housing Finance: The mortgage lender may take a call on raising capital, including through rights issue, on March 9 after a failed attempt to garner Rs 4,000 crore by selling a stake to Carlyle Group last year.

Nazara Technologies: The digital gaming and sports firm Nazara has approved the issuance of around 1.1 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2,260 apiece aggregating to about Rs 24.99 crore for acquiring 22,499 equity shares of Datawrkz Business on a preferential basis.

Coal India: CIL's subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 per cent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonnes (mt) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal.

Wipro: The IT company has appointed Nicolas Parmaksizian as chief executive officer of its global experience innovation firm Designit.

Also, oil stocks are likely to be in focus as rates soared more than 7 per cent, touching their highest since 2008.