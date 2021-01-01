Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, IDBI Bank, JSPL In Focus Today

Stocks In The News Today: Reliance Industries stocks to be in focus today

Domestic share markets started Friday's session on a positive note with the benchmark indices scaling all-time peaks, after the NSE Nifty 50 index finished 2020 with a return of 15 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 195.33 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 47,946.66 in the morning deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 gauge added 52.10 points (0.37 per cent) to touch 14,033.85, both being record highs. Gains across most sectors supported the markets, led by financial, IT, and automobile shares. On the last trading session of 2020, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices ended on a flat note. During the session, the Nifty touched a record high of 14,024.85 and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 47,896.97.



Here are few stocks to watch in Friday's trade (January 1, 2021):



Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries stocks will be watched closely on Friday, a day after it announced free Reliance Jio voice calls to other networks from January 1, 2021.

IDBI Bank:

The lender sold a 23 per cent stake in life insurance venture to the foreign partner Ageas for Rs 507 crore. With this transaction, the stake of the Belgian partner in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd (IFLI) has risen to 49 per cent. IDBI Bank has completed the sale transaction of its 23 per cent stake to Ageas Insurance International JV on December 31, 2020, pursuant to the receipt of the regulatory approvals.

Jindal Steel and Power:

Jindal Power has been announced as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh by the Ministry of Coal.