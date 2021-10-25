Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Apollo Tyres

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a rise for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in green on Monday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares started steady ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the US dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a rise for the markets back home. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,233.20 points or 0.49 per cent up, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 60,821.62. The broader NSE Nifty had shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Reliance Industries: RIL's profit has jumped 43 per cent in the second-quarter of this financial year 2021-22 (FY22) as higher demand for oil products boosted its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business. The conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has said that its consolidated profit rose to Rs 13,680 crore in the Q2, from Rs 9,567 crore a year earlier.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has reported its highest ever quarterly profit on standalone basis at Rs 5,511 crore for Q2 on the back of healthy loan growth across verticals, aided by fall in bad loans. The lender had logged a standalone net profit of Rs 4,251 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Elxsi: The company has reported a 58.9 per cent rise in its net profit increased in Q2. Tata Elxsi had registered a net profit of Rs 78.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 595.3 crore in the second quarter from Rs 430.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm has reported a 3.9 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on the back of higher revenue from operations. Hindustan Zinc had posted net profit of Rs 1,940 crore in the year-ago period.

Apollo Tyres: The home-grown tyre major has introduced its European brand Vredestein in India to cater to premium cars and superbike segments. The company is eyeing around 30 per cent market share in the segment over the next two years with the Vredestein range which would be locally produced from the company's plants in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.