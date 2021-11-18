Stocks To Watch: Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Vedanta, Zomato

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated negative opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in red on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks traded lower as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.80 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.22 per cent and Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.37 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated negative opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures plunged 0.60 per cent or 107.50 points to 17,879.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had declined by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 17,898.65.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Paytm: Paytm operator One97 Communications will be listed on the exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 2,150 per share.

Sapphire Foods: KFC operator will also make its stock market debut today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.

Zomato: The restaurant aggregator and food delivery company is in talks to invest as much as $500 million in Grofers. The proposed deal marks an extension of its food delivery battle with Swiggy into the commerce segment. In a separate development, Zomato UK, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved.

Vedanta: The company has said it is evaluating a full range of options and alternatives including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure.

BPCL: The government is aiming to complete the privatisation of five to six state-owned firms, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, this fiscal, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said. Mr Pandey also said that the Centre aims to close the privatisation of BEML and Shipping Corp of India and list the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp (LIC) on local bourses by March 2022.