Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki India, Tega Industries, Zomato, Coal India

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in positive zone on Wednesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks rose from a one-year low as U.S. share futures and oil recovered from the previous day's selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on edge. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.67 per cent or 113.55 points to 17,150.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 57,064.87 on Tuesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had declined 70.75 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 16,983.20.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker has flagged the impact of chip crunch on the vehicle production at two of its manufacturing units in the country due to the semiconductor shortage situation.

Tega Industries: The company, which manufactures and distributes specialised 'critical to operate' and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, will float its initial public offering (IPO) on December 1. The offer will conclude on December 3 and price band has been kept at Rs 443-453 per share.

Zomato: The food delivery company Zomato has unveiled Zomato Wings, a platform to help restaurants raise investments. Zomato said "it would facilitate fundraising for its partner restaurants by helping them position their story and metrics and connecting them with investors."

Coal India: The State-run company plans to invest Rs 19,650 crore by the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to increase coal transportation capacity by 330 million tonnes (mt) by constructing rail links and setting up joint ventures (JVs). The company's board has also approved payment of interim dividend for FY22 at Rs 9 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as against Rs 7.5 per share announced last year.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant has stated that 250-MW unit-4 of its Nabinagar power plant will begin commercial from the midnight of Wednesday. "Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (a subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of December 1, 2021," according to a BSE filing.