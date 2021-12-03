Stocks To Watch: Maruti, Jet Airways, Tata Power, SBI

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade cautiously on Friday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks fell after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.26 per cent or 45.75 points to 17,403.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had soared 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent to finish at 58,461.29 on Thursday; while the broader NSE Nifty had surged 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at 17,401.65.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's top carmaker has announced that it will hike prices in January 2022 due to increase in input costs. Maruti said that the price hike will vary for different models.

Aarti Industries: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has sold 1,74,221 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 30, reducing shareholding to 3.04 per cent from 3.09 per cent earlier.

Jet Airways: The private airline is reportedly in talks with Boeing Co and Airbus SE for an order worth $12 billion to purchase around 100 narrow-body aircraft.

Tata Power: The company has said that it has got shareholders' approval to amend a scheme of arrangement to keep Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) as an independent entity, contrary to its earlier plan to merge it with itself.

State Bank of India (SBI): The country's largest lender has joined hands with Adani Capital as a co-lending partner to provide loans to farmers. SBI has signed a master agreement with Adani Capital Private Ltd (Adani Capital), the NBFC arm of Adani Group, for co-lending to farmers for purchase of tractor and farm implements, to increase efficiency in farm operations and productivity of crops, the lender said in a release.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The construction major and leading renewable energy company ReNew Power (ReNew) has signed an agreement to tap the $60 billion emerging green hydrogen market in India.