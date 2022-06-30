Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Biocon, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the domestic markets.

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade cautiously on Thursday, taking cues from their global peers. Asian shares were mixed while, U.S. stock futures slipped amid worries over a recession.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, rose 43.50 points or 0.28 per cent to 15,821.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had slipped 150 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 53,027 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 51 points or 0.32 per cent lower to settle at 15,799.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Infosys: The IT major said it would invest $10 million in US-based The House Fund III, LP, a Venture Capital (VC) fund. The investment is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022, and is a minority holding, not exceeding 20 per cent, of the fund size.

Biocon: The company said it would acquire a 26 per cent stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven Pvt Ltd (AREREPL) for Rs 7.5 crore. AREREPL is a special purpose vehicle formed for the generation and supply of solar power.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker has firmed up plans to pump in around Rs 1,200 crore as a part of its endeavour to "enter materials beyond steel", Tata Steel Vice-President, Technology & New Materials Business, Debashish Bhattacharjee told news agency PTI.

Minda Industries: The company has acquired a 5.24 per cent stake in FRIWO AG, Germany. The company has bought 4,48,162 shares or a 5.24 per cent stake in FRIWO AG by investing 14.99 million euros.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery in Assam from 0.65 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes per Annum) to 1 MMTPA along with associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore. IOC expects the project would be to be commissioned by October 2025.

Further, Sun TV is the only stock in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.