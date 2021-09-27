Stocks To Watch: PVR, NBCC, Hindustan Copper

PVR: Theatres and auditoriums will re-open in Maharashtra from October 22, 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by positive cues from SGX Nifty futures. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 94-points gain. At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,952, higher by 94 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The markets had a historic day on Friday as the BSE Sensex closed above the 60,000-mark for the first time. The BSE Sensex jumped 163.11 points to 60,048.47 and the Nifty rose 30.25 points to 17,853.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

NBCC

NBCC has bagged a work order of 'construction of 2000 social housing' at Hulhumale, Maldives on EPC basis. The total cost of the project is Rs 968.50 crore.

PVR

Hindustan Copper

The government to sell up to 31,98,646 equity shares of Hindustan Copper to eligible employees through an offer for sale at a price of Rs 116 per share. The employee OFS will be open from September 27 to September 29.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat)

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has started commercial production of Line 2 at its Kapilas cement manufacturing works, Cuttack.