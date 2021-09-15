Stocks To Watch: HCL Tech, Dynacons Systems, PFC

HCL Tech has expanded partnership with Finastra for tech solutions in South Korea, Taiwan

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by subdued global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 17-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,408 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tueday, the BSE Sensex rose 69.33 points to 58,247.09 and the NSE Nifty closed at 17,380, up 24.70 points.

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as economic uncertainties and the increasing likelihood of a corporate tax rate hike dampened investor sentiment and prompted a broad sell-off despite signs of easing inflation.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Wednesday morning trade following losses overnight on Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of Chinese economic data.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HCL Tech

HCL Tech has expanded partnership with Finastra for tech solutions in South Korea, Taiwan.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

UBS Group AG increased stake in the company to 5.67 percent from 3.4 percent earler, through rights issue.

Dynacons Systems

Dynacons Systems has bagged an order worth Rs 7.46 crore for information technology and Internet of Things for the Disaster Management Department of MCGM, Mumbai.

Rana Sugars

Rana Sugars has divested 10 percent equity investment in Karimganj Biofuels by the way of transfer of its shares.