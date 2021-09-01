Stocks To Watch: Wipro, BHEL, Maruti Suzuki

BHEL has bagged its largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat post the rally witnessed in the past two trading sessions, on the back of subdued global cues. Wall Street's main indexes hovered near record highs on Tuesday as fears ebbed over near-term policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. But the Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday as worries about slowing global growth returned to weigh on traders' minds.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 16-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,141, higher by 16 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rallied 663 points to close at record high of 57,552 and NSE Nifty jumped 201 points to close at an all-time high of 17,132.

Wipro

Wipro has partnered with HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, to offer location-based services to customers from energy & utilities, manufacturing, transport & logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

BHEL

BHEL has bagged its largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki expects production at its plants in Haryana and Gujarat to be impacted next month due to a shortage of semiconductors.