Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red following weak global cues. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington. Asia-Pacific markets slipped in Friday morning trade following an overnight drop on Wall Street. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the markets back At 8:00 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,442, lower by 159 points or 0.98 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex declined 286.91 points to 59,126.36 and Nifty fell 93.10 points to 17,618.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 5,000 crore in its data centre business as it aims to triple its capacity by 2025 amid rising digitization and stringent local data storage rules.

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. to acquire up to 17.18 per cent ordinary shares of DP Eurasia N.V. through a reverse bookbuild process. Post the acquisition, the company will indirectly hold up to 49.99 per cent ordinary shares of DP Eurasia.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki said it expects total vehicle production volume in October at two of its plants - Haryana and Gujarat - to be around 60 per cent of normal levels due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Adani Green Energy

The wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy has completed acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.