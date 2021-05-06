Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro

Maruti Suzuki's total production in April 2021 fell 7 per cent to 1,59,955 units

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the previous session, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 66-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,759, higher by 66 points or 0.55 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex had jumped 424.04 points to 48,677.55 and Nifty rose 121.40 points to 14,617.90.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Steel

Tata Steel posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's total production in April 2021 fell 7 per cent to 1,59,955 units from 1,72,433 units in March 2021.

Wipro

Wipro has partnered with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence.

IDBI Bank

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has granted approval for strategic disinvestment of IDBI.