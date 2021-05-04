Stocks To Watch: Tata Chemicals,L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services reported a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to have a muted start as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 14,671, lower by 11.50 points or 0.08 per cent. The markets had closed flat after a gap-down opening on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing 63 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals reported a consolidated profit of Rs 29.26 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 197.56 crore in the same quarter last year.

L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services reported a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 186.1 crore in the previous quarter, while revenues rose from Rs 1,400.7 crore to to Rs 1,446.6 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.