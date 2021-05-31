Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Bank of Baroda

Wipro has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of $76.24 million

The stock markets are likely to open in the red, post the nearly one per cent gains witnessed on Friday, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Early trends on SGX futures indicate a negative opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,444, lower by 44 points or 0.37 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex climbed 307.66 points to close at 51,422.88 and Nifty rose 97.80 points to 15,435.70.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a Rs 10 crore penalty on HDFC Bank in relation to marketing and sale of third-party non-financial products to the bank's customers, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Wipro

Wipro has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of $76.24 million.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda posted a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a profit of Rs 506.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceutical reported a 6.15 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 233.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 220.30 crore in the corresponding quarter lasst year.