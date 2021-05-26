Stocks To Watch: Godawari Power, Surya Roshni

Surya Roshni has recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share

The domestic stock markets are likely to open marginally lower, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India, with a 36-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,213, lower by 36 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 0.03 per cent and the NSE Nifty settled with a gain of 0.07 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Godawari Power

Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL) on Tuesday posted a jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 304.01 crore for March quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.22 crore in the year-ago period, GPIL said in a BSE filing.

Surya Roshni

Surya Roshni has recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.