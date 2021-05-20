Stocks To Watch: Indiabulls Housing Finance, JK Tyre,Tanla Platforms

JK Tyre & Industries reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open mildly in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,057, higher by 22 points or 0.17 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex had fallen 290.69 points to close at 49,902.64 and NSE Nifty had declined 77.90 points to settle at 15,030.20.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance's net profit rose to Rs 276 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre & Industries reported a consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in the March quarter against loss of Rs 47.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms posted net profit at Rs 102.54 crore in the March quarter vis-a-vis net loss of Rs 89.12 crore on a YoY basis.