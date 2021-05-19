Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Infosys, Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 324 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red due to negative cues from the global markets. Trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a 79-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,081, lower by 79 points or 0.65 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 1.26 per cent and Nifty had jumped 1.24 percent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,605 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 9,894.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Infosys

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Majesco to work together to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 324 crore in the March quarter from Rs 315 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenues fell 0.5 per cent from Rs 1,946 crore to Rs 1,937 crore in the same period.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Q4FY21 net profit rose 86 per cent from Rs 73 crore to Rs 136 crore, while net interest income fell by 21 per cent from Rs 467 crore to Rs 368 crore on a yoy basis.