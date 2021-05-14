Stocks To Watch: Jindal Steel, Dr Reddy's, Tata Power

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of ertapenem for Injection in the U.S. market.

The domestic markets are likely to open strong on the last trading day of the week, going by positive cues from the global front. Wall Street had a buoyant session of trade overnight, Asian markets have rebounded in early trading and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,684, higher by 176.50 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange from May 12 closing, while they were trading higher by 59 points from May 13 closing of 14,628.

The BSE Sensex declined 471.01 points or 0.96 percent to close at 48,690.80, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 154.30 points or 1.04 percent to 14,696.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,139.28 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 305.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dr. Reddy's Lab

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of ertapenem for Injection in the U.S. market.

Tata Power

Tata Power reported a consolidated profit of Rs 481.21 crore in the March quarter against Rs 474.70 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.



