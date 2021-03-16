Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports,Max Healthcare, NIIT

Max Healthcare has acquired an additional 42.8 per cent stake in subsidiary, Saket City Hospitals

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, after correcting for two straight sessions, on the back of conducive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 67-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,017, higher by 67 points or 0.55 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 397 points to close at 50,395.08 and the Nifty was down 101.50 points to 14,929.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (March 16, 2021)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports has received a Letter of Intent from the Sri Lankan government to develop and operate the west container terminal (WCT) of Colombo Port in Sri Lanka.

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare has acquired an additional 42.8 per cent stake (1,26,00,000 equity shares) in subsidiary, Saket City Hospitals, for $64 million from Kayak Investments Holding.

NIIT

NIIT's US subsidiary, NIIT (USA) has signed a managed services agreement with a US-based financial services organisation (an existing client) to provide a range of learning services. The term of the agreement is 5 years.