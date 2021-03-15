Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, DLF, MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies shares will be listed on the bourses at 10 am today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 90-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,119, higher by 90 points or 0.85 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the Sensex closed lower by 487 points or 0.95 per cent at 50,792.08 and the Nifty fell 144 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,030.95.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (March 15, 2021)

Axis Bank

Axis Bank will acquire a 9.9 per cent stake in Fettle Tone LLP, a promoter of Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, for Rs 90.8 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board has approved payment of dividend on 100 crore 8.10 per cent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares of face value of Rs 5 each for the period commencing from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021. The record date has been fixed as March 19.

SBI Cards and Payment Services

The Board of SBI Cards and Payment Services has approved fundraising of Rs 2,000 crore by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches over a period of time.

DLF

DLF's board will meet on March 17 to consider the proposal of offering secured NCDs aggregating up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies shares will be listed on the bourses today.