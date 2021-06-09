Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Tata Motors, Max Financial Services

Tata Motors has incorporated a new subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions to provide end-to-end services

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note due to subdued cues from the global markets. Dow Jones had a marginally lower closing, Asian markets were mixed in Wednesday morning and trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 5-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,768, higher by five points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had declined 52.94 points to 52,275.57 and NSE Nifty had shed 11.60 points to 15,740.10.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Vedanta

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Vedanta Group subsidiary Twin Star Technologies' resolution plan for Videocon Industries and 12 other companies of the Videocon Group.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has incorporated a new subsidiary named TML CV Mobility Solutions to provide end-to-end services of operating, repair, annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and fleet management services (FMS) for its product range, including electric vehicles.

Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services has reported a jump in net profit to Rs 70 crore in the March quarter from Rs 6.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises has approved fundraising of Rs 570 crore from existing investment firms such as Burman family and Ares SSG Capital, besides certain new investors.