Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Jindal Steel, Union Bank, Surya Roshni

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, building on the gains of the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 42-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,822, higher by 42 points or 0.37 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended at record closing highs due to the start of unlocking process. The BSE Sensex rallied 228.46 points and Nifty gained 81.40 points.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (June 8, 2021)

Infosys

Infosys will collaborate with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power's production in April-May increased by 31 per cent to 13.71 lakh tonnes (April 6.81 lakh tonnes and May 6.90 lakh tonnes) compared to 10.44 lakh tonnes in the same period last year.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India reported a 83 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,329.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 726.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Surya Roshni

Surya Roshni has bagged an order worth Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for the gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.