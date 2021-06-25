Stocks To Watch; ONGC, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Maharashtra, Cadila Healthcare

Bank of Maharashtra has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore capital

The domestic stock markets are likely to start the last trading day of the week on a muted note, post the rally witnessed in the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 10-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading around 15,847, higher by 10 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets were mostly higher tracking US markets overnight. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan index gained 0.7 per cent each.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

ONGC

ONGC reported a jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,733.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 1,258.12 crore in the same quarter last year and declared a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per share.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland reported a net profit of Rs 241.17 crore in the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 57.32 crore on a YoY basis.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore capital through various modes, including rights issue and preference issue.

Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market fingolimod capsules, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, in the American market.