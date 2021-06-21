Stocks To Watch: NTPC, Centrum Capital, UCO Bank

UCO Bank's board will meet on June 23 to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore as tier-II capital

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the red on the back of negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Nifty in India, with a 190-points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,559, lower by 190 points or 0.7 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the Sensex had gained 21.12 points to close at 52,344.45 and Nifty declined eight points to 15,683.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

NTPC

NTPC reported a jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4,649.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 1,629.86 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenues fell from Rs 30,390.51 crore to Rs 30,102.6 crore during the same period.

Centrum Capital

The RBI has given an in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services to establish a Small Finance Bank, with Resilient Innovations (BharatPe) as an equal partner.

UCO Bank

UCO Bank's board will meet on June 23 to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore as tier-II capital.