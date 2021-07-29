Stocks To Watch: United Breweries, Mahanagar Gas, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem's shares will be listed on exchanges today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. The Dow Jones fell 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 was flat, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rebounded 0.7 per cent after hitting its lowest in more than two months in the previous session. And trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious trade for the Nifty, with a 8-point gain.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex had slipped 135.05 points to close at 52,443.71 and the Nifty had fallen 37.10 points to 15,709.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (July 29, 2021)

United Breweries

United Breweries reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30.8 crore in the first quarter as against a loss of Rs 114.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas's net profit in Q1FY22 fell 4.1 per cent to Rs 204.08 crore from Rs 212.8 crore and revenue declined to Rs 615 crore from Rs 718 crore on a QoQ basis.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem's shares will be listed on exchanges today.