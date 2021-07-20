Stocks To Watch: HCL Technologies, ACC, Astron Paper

Astron Paper reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.84 crore in Q1FY22

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note after sliding more than 1 per cent in the previous session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 25-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,716, lower by 25 points or 0.16 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged 1.10 per cent and NSE Nifty declined 1.07 per cent as a surge in Delta variant infections sparked a broad sell-off across the world.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,214 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 20,068 crore from Rs 19,642 crore on a QoQ basis.

ACC

ACC reported sharply higher profit at Rs 533.8 crore in Q2CY21 against Rs 268 crore in Q2CY20, whereas revenues jumped to Rs 3,884.8 crore from Rs 2,600.8 crore YoY.

Astron Paper & Board Mill

Astron Paper reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.84 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.83 crore in Q1FY21.

Allsec Technologies

Allsec Technologies reported loss at Rs 7.97 crore in Q1FY22 against profit at Rs 6.03 crore in Q1FY21.