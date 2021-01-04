Stocks To Watch: BEML, Adani Green Energy, Auto Stocks

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland reported jump in December sales

The stock markets are likely to open on a strong footing, extending the gains of the past eight trading sessions, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 103-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,119, higher by 103 points or 0.9 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here are few stocks to watch in Monday's trade (January 4, 2021):

BEML

The government has invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for buying the stake in BEML by March 1.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd. (AREHEightL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company received the Letter of Award to set up 600 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project.

Coal India

The supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the current financial year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Auto Stocks

Auto stocks, including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland reported jump in December sales.