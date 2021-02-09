Stocks To Watch: Future Retail, BPCL, Torrent Pharma

BPCL's December quarter net profit rose 23.6 per cent over the preceding quarter to Rs 2,778 crore

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending Budget-fuelled rally, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 35-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,177, higher by 35 points or 0.27 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The benchmark indices had ended at a record closing high on Monday, with the BSE Sensex surging 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to 51,348.77 and Nifty jumping 191.50 points or 1.28 per cent to 15,115.80.

Stocks to watch in trade in Tuesday's (February 9, 2021) session

Future Retail

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group's Rs 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries, amounting to a setback to Amazon.com's efforts to block the sale.

BPCL

BPCL's December quarter net profit rose 23.6 per cent over the preceding quarter to Rs 2,778 crore, while revenue increased 33.1 per cent to Rs 66,731.5 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported an 18.32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended December. The drug company had posted a net profit of Rs 251 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement's board has approved issue of senior unsecured sustainability-linked notes aggregating up to $400 million, corresponding to Rs 3,000 crore, Ultratech Cement said in a regulatory filing.