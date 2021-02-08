Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, BEML, Britannia Industries

Maruti Suzuki's total production declined to 1.60 lakh units in January 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, extending the gains witnessed in the Budget week, on the back of positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 15,034, higher by 92 points or 0.87 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On Friday, the BSE Sensex gained 117.34 points to end at record closing high of 50,731.63 and NSE Nifty crossed 15,000 mark for the first time, rising 28.60 points to see record closing high of 14,924.30.

Stocks to watch in today's session (February 8, 2021)

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's total production in January 2021 declined to 1.60 lakh units from 1.79 lakh units in January 2020.

BEML

BEML signed memorandum of understanding with 11 entities to explore and enhance business in defence & aerosapce.

Pfizer

Pfizer reported a profit of Rs 141.2 crore in December quarter 2020 against Rs 139.1 crore in December quarter 2019; revenue increased to Rs 593.5 crore from Rs 538.2 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises completed the purchase of 23.5 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport from two South African entities, marking the first step towards acquiring a majority control in the country's second-busiest airport.

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries reported a 22.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 452.6 crore for the third quarter ended December. Total revenue from operations rose 6.13 per cent to Rs 3,165.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,982.68 crore in the year-ago period.