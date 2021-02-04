Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Retail, HCL Technologies

SEBI barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani and others from accessing the securities market for a year

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday, after skyrocketing around 10 per cent in the past three trading sessions since Budget Day, following subdued cues from the global markets and early SGX Nifty futures trading. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 14,835.00, higher by 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (February 4, 2021)

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel swung to quarterly profit in the December quarter as it added more subscribers and saw higher data usage due to coronavirus-led work-from-home. The Gurugram-based telecom giant reported consolidated net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in October-December period compared with a loss of Rs 1,035.30 crore during the same quarter in 2019.

Reliance Retail

SEBI barred Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani and others from accessing the securities market for a period of one year. The company said that the SEBI order won't impact the ongoing deal with Reliance, while the order is untenable on merits.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has announced a global strategic alliance with Alteryx to accelerate analytics automation and digital transformation for Global 2000 enterprises.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics has bagged an order worth Rs 48,000 crore from the government for procuring 83 LCA Tejas Aircraft. These include 73 indigenous LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft.