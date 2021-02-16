Stocks To Watch:Wipro,Tech Mahindra, Jet Airways,

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany/O2

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat post the rally witnessed in the previous session, going by indications from SGX Nifty trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-positive start for the index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading flat at around 15,347 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On February 15, the BSE Sensex rose 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent to 52,154.13 and Nifty jumped 151.40 points or 1 per cent to 15,314.70.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session (February 16, 2021)

Wipro

Wipro has announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany/O2. Wipro will work with Telefonica Germany/O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its business support systems and associated quality assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany/O2, a leading telecommunications provider from Germany, to drive their end-to-end IT transformation. Tech Mahindra will provide a 'digital first' experience by leveraging Out of the Box process libraries and its capabilities across digital technologies.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore and a total income of Rs 354.2 crore for the year ended March 2020.

Railtel Corporation of India

Railtel Corporation of India IPO opens for subscription today. It has allotted 2.6 crore shares to anchor investors, including HDFC Life, Nippon Life India and Goldman Sachs India at a price of Rs 94 per share.