Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, HPCL, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas

HPCL reported lower profit at Rs 1,795 crore in the quarter ended June 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, building on the momentum witnessed in the past two trading session, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 18-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,278, higher by 18 points or 0.1 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Sensex, Nifty closed at record highs on Wednesday, led by gains in banking shares. The Sensex gained 546 points or 1 per cent to end at an all-time closing high of 54,369.77 and Nifty 50 advanced 128 points or 0.79 per cent to close at record high of 16,258.80.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Vodafone Idea

Kumar Mangalam Birla will step down as the non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board with effect from August 4. Himanshu Kapania has been appointed as non-executive chairman of the board and Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, is the new additional director.

HPCL

HPCL reported lower profit at Rs 1,795 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against Rs 3,018 crore in the same quarter last year.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres reported a profit of Rs 127.7 crore in the June quarter compared to a loss of Rs 134.5 crore in Q1FY21, whereas revenues jumped from Rs 2,881.7 crore to Rs 4,584.4 crore on a YoY basis.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 142.58 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 38.91 crore in Q1FY21,