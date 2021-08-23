Stocks To Watch: Cadila Healthcare, Infosys, HDFC Bank

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the country's fifth largest cement maker, will list on the bourses today

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green in line with the global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the Nifty, with a 172-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,577, higher by 172 points or 1.5 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces on Monday following last week's thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating, while safe-haven flows benefited the dollar ahead of a key update on U.S. monetary policy.

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher at the close of a tumultuous week on waning concerns over whether the US Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. The Dow Jones rose 0.64 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.17 per cent.

On August 20, the BSE Sensex had declined 300.17 points at 55,329.32 and Nifty corrected 118.30 points to 16,450.50

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Cadila Healthcare

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine, ZyCoV-D, has received approval for emergency use authorization from the Drug Controller General of India. The world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine will be administered to all above 12 years of age.

Infosys

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain tech glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal developed by the company.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has executed agreements to acquire 5.2 per cent in fintech start-up Mintoak Innovations for Rs 10.27 crore.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the country's fifth largest cement maker, will list on the bourses today. The public issue was subscribed 1.71 times.