Stocks To Watch: Power Grid, PTC India, Bata India, Essar Shipping

PTC India reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 136.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2021

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a mildly positive note as SGX Nifty indicates a muted start to the day. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the Nifty, with a 27-points gains. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,321, higher by 27 points or 0.17 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Corporation approved the proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

PTC India

PTC India reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 136.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 compared to Rs 100.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bata India

Bata India's loss narrowed to Rs 69.47 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 100.9 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 267 crore from Rs 135.1 crore YoY.

Essar Shipping

Essar Shipping reported consolidated loss of Rs 311.43 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 103.22 crore in the same quarter last year.