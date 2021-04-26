Stocks To Watch: ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies reported a 72 per cent decline in profit at Rs 1,102 crore in the January-March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to start the week with modest gains, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 28-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,372, higher by 28 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 202.22 points to 47,878.45 and the Nifty declined 64.80 points to 14,341.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, on Saturday, reported a 260.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for quarter ended March 2021. The profit in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 1,221.4 crore.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies reported a 72 per cent decline in profit at Rs 1,102 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 3,969 crore in the October-December quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' consolidated net profit fell 8 per cent to Rs 219 crore in the March quarter from Rs 239 crore, while total income declined to Rs 3,038 crore from Rs 3,140 crore on a YoY basis.