Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 109-points gain (against April 13 close). At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,650.25, higher by 109 points or 0.95 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had rallied 660.68 points or 1.38 per cent to 48,544.06 and Nifty had climbed 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,504.80.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys reported an annual increase of 17 per cent in net profit at 5,076 crore on the back of large contract wins as the COVID-19 pandemic drove digitisation efforts in multiple sectors. The company's board of directors also approved a share buyback proposal of Rs 9,200 crore and a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through perpetual debt instruments, tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors's global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 per cent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter.

Wipro

The IT major will announce its March quarter earnings during the day.