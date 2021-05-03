Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Tata Motors

Tata Motors' sales in April dropped by 40.6 per cent to 41,739 vehicles from 70,263 vehicles in March

The domestic stock markets are likely to open lower in line with the global markets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 14,553, lower by 88.50 points or 0.60 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, post market hours on Friday, reported that its net profit rose 108 per cent to Rs 13,227 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 6,348 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank posted a loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 3,668.3 crore in the same quarter last year, while net interest income fell from Rs 1,273.7 crore to Rs 986.7 crore on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' sales in April dropped by 40.6 per cent to 41,739 vehicles from 70,263 vehicles sold in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,59,691 vehicles in April 2021 vis-a-vis 1,67,014 vehicles sold in March 2021.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank's Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 876 crore from Rs 301.8 crore and net interest income increased 9.4 per cent to Rs 3,534.6 crore from Rs 3,231.2 crore (YoY).