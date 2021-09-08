Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, EID Parry India

Wipro has announced a partnership with Securonix to deliver managed security services

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a 55-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,434, higher by 55 points or 0.4 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Thuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 17.43 points to 58,279.48 and Nifty declined 15.70 points to 17,362.10.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Wipro

Wipro has announced a partnership with Securonix to deliver managed security services.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has started supplying the first dose component of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to partner hospitals all over the country.

EID Parry India

EID Parry India has approved the establishment of a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses-based distillery at Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.

PSP Projects

PSP Projects has received Letter of Intent(s) from different clients in Gujarat for setting up industrial and precast projects worth Rs 132.57 crore.