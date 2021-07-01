Stocks To Watch: Cadila Healthcare, SpiceJet, Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore in the March quarter

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat, going by early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty in India. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading virtually unchaanged at 15,747 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 66.95 points to 52,482.71 and Nifty declined 27 points to 15,721.50.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Cadila Healthcare

Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the office of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D - its Plasmid DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in the March quarter. The airline's consolidated net losses shrunk to Rs 256.98 crore during the March quarter from Rs 816.25 crore during the same period of the previous year.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore in the March quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore in the same quarter last year.