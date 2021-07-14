Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Vedanta, Tata Metaliks

Vedanta's total production at Zinc International rose 62 per cent to 61,000 tonnes in Q1FY22

The domestic stock markets are likely to open lower going by early trends on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the Nifty, with a 40-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,794, lower by 40 points or 0.37 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had rallied 397.04 points to 52,769.73 and Nifty had jumped 119.80 points to 15,812.40.

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

Infosys

Infosys will announce its June quarter earnings later in the day.

Mindtree

Mindtree's Q1FY22 net profit rose 8.2 per cent to Rs 343.4 crore from Rs 317.3 crore, while revenue grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,291.7 crore from Rs 2,109.3 crore on a QoQ basis.

Vedanta

Vedanta's total production at Zinc International rose 62 per cent to 61,000 tonnes in Q1FY22.

Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks has reported a profit of Rs 94.72 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 12.36 crore, on a YoY basis.