Stocks To Watch: HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, United Breweries, Infosys

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade in green on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks traded higher as South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.31 per cent and Shanghai Composite index traded 0.57 per cent higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.29 per cent or 50 points up to 17,575.50.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had zoomed 1,016.03 points or 1.76 per cent to finish at 58,649.68 on Wednesday. This was its biggest single-day jump since March 30 this year, when it had surged 1,128.08 points. The broader NSE Nifty had rallied 293.05 points or 1.71 per cent to settle at 17,469.75.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

HCL Technologies: The Indian IT company and Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank) - the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany - have signed an agreement to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).

United Breweries: The beer maker has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed by the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M): The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jio-bp - the mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and UK's bp plc, to explore the creation of electric vehicles (EV) products and services.

Infosys: Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of IT major Infosys, has announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

RailTel Corporation of India: company has received a work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore.

Also, the initial public offer (IPO) of MapmyIndia will open today. Owned by CE Info Systems, the company has built maps for more than six million km, covering 98.5 per cent of the country's road networks under the MapmyIndia brand.