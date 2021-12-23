Stocks To Watch: Future Retail, MedPlus Health, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in green on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. A global share rally continued in early Asian trading and the safe haven dollar was on the back foot as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the omicron variant of Covid-19 and U.S. economic data. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures moved 0.61 per cent or 103.55 points up to 17,079.80.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 56,930.56 on Wednesday; while the broader NSE Nifty had advanced 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,955.45.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc is taking Enforcement Directorate to court, seeking to quash an investigation into one of its 2019 deals, a court filing seen by news agency Reuters shows. ED has for months been probing Amazon's $200 million investment in India's Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.

Zee Entertainment: Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has said they have signed definitive agreements for their merger following conclusion of an exclusive negotiation period during which both parties conducted mutual due diligence.

MedPlus Health: The pharmacy retail chain's shares will list on the bourses today. MedPlus Health Services' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 52.59 times on the last day of issue which concluded on December 15.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender's arm -- Kotak Mahindra Prime -- has acquired the passenger vehicle finance portfolio of the exiting Ford Motor Company's captive lending platform for an undisclosed sum.

Vedanta: The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In this regard, the company is holding a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the directors next week, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.